Pakistan sets up commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind toppling Imran Khan Government

The decision to form commissionwas  taken a day after Supreme Court struck down Deputy Speaker’s controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan sets up commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind toppling Imran Khan Government

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file

PTI

Islamabad, April 8

The Pakistan Government has set up a commission led by a retired Army officer to investigate the alleged “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior minister said on Friday.

The decision to constitute the commission was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said.

He said the commission has been formed to probe into the issue of the ‘threatening letter’ and it will be headed by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan.

“The commission will investigate where the conspiracy was hatched and who were the local handlers of the conspiracy to topple the government,” he said.

“We have evidence of eight dissident provincial lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries. The commission will look at a connection between local handlers and regime change,” he said.

The decision to form a commission was taken a day after the Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, citing a national security threat, in a major blow to the cricketer-turned-politician who is now likely to face a no-trust vote on Saturday in Parliament after the ruling.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside”.

It is believed that the move to form the commission could be another attempt by the government to subvert the no-confidence motion on Saturday to determine the fate of Prime Minister Khan as directed by the apex court.

Chaudhry also criticised the court’s verdict, saying that the top court should have seen the material which convinced the deputy speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.

“The decision is against the spirit of division of powers among various institutions and it has weakened the supremacy of parliament,” he said.

The National Assembly’s session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place at 10:30am on Saturday in line with the Supreme Court’s order, Geo News reported.

In the National Assembly’s (NA) agenda issued Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength.

Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control. The current term of the National Assembly was to end in August 2023.

No Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

2
World

'Kaptaan' Imran Khan to make 'important announcement' in address to nation: Minister

3
Haryana

3 sites from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh on Archaeological Survey of India list

4
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

5
Nation

Will respond with force, if provoked: Rajnath Singh

6
Nation

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

8
World

Key US Congressional committee passes Bill to eliminate per country cap on Green Card

9
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

10
Punjab

Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing ‘doctored’ video of Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt

The booster dose would have to be a homologous dose

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

'Kaptaan' Imran Khan to make 'important announcement' in address to nation: Minister

On Thursday, Khan announced on Twitter that he would address...

‘New trend of government maligning judges unfortunate’: Chief Justice Ramana

'New trend of governments maligning judges unfortunate': Chief Justice Ramana

The stinging observations were made by a Bench headed by Chi...

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right

Sovereignty and integrity of India ought to prevail and it’s...

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

According to police, Harbir Singh Sohal was allegedly involv...

Cities

View All

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

Dumping of sewage at councillor’s office: 5 booked for rioting, theft in Ludhiana

Illegal detention: Deceased Kulwant Kaur's mother writes to Punjab CM with her blood

After dismantling at Waterfront site, Ludhiana MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on Facebook, Instagram

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Existing power subsidy schemes to continue: Punjab State Power Corporation

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions