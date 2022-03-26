Pakistan should be ashamed for not seeking apology for killing 3 million innocent Bangladeshis': Foreign minister of Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 26

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A.K. Abdul Momen, has said that Pakistan should be ashamed for not seeking apology for killing three million innocent Bangladeshi citizens during the Liberation War of 1971.

Momen made the remark while talking to journalists at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday.

In reply to a question, Momen said that while Pakistan has not apologised yet, the younger generation of the country can seek it now.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh has already recognised the genocide of March 25, 1971 in the national Parliament.

"Also, we have appealed to the United Nations to recognise the day as the day of genocide. December 9 has been recognised globally as the day of genocide," Momen added. --IANS