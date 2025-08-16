DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Sit-in by families of Baloch missing persons continues in Islamabad amid police crackdown

Pakistan: Sit-in by families of Baloch missing persons continues in Islamabad amid police crackdown

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): A sit-in by families of Balochistan's missing persons entered its 31st day in Islamabad on Friday, with demonstrators accusing police of harassment, restrictions, and the use of excessive force, The Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement

As per The Balochistan Post, the protest, organised by relatives of the disappeared and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), aims to highlight the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and what participants denounce as the unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

The outlet reported that a seminar titled "Unlawful Detention of BYC Leadership and the Grievances of Families of the Enforcedly Disappeared" was scheduled outside the Islamabad Press Club. However, hours before the event, police allegedly intervened, attempting to break up the gathering by pushing and assaulting women and children. Witnesses told The Balochistan Post that police had erected barriers, used abusive language towards female demonstrators, and turned Islamabad into "a prison" under government orders.

Advertisement

The Balochistan Post quoted Nadia Baloch, sister of detained BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, as saying that their intention was simply to hold a peaceful protest, but authorities forced them to shift their venue. She noted that while routes were open on 14 August, the following day all approaches to the Press Club were sealed. According to her, protesters, including women and children, were not only stopped but also subjected to manhandling and verbal abuse, and a heavy police deployment continues to surround them.

According to the report, despite the restrictions, the protesters managed to hold their seminar, which was attended by human rights activists, lawyers, students, and family members of the missing. Speakers addressed issues of state repression in Balochistan, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial detentions, and human rights violations.

Advertisement

Speakers condemned state repression, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial detentions, and human rights abuses, stressing that peaceful protest is a constitutional right. The protesters renewed their calls for an end to enforced disappearances, the immediate presentation of detained leaders before a court, and respect for civil liberties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts