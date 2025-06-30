DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Pakistan: Sit-in protest continues in Balochistan against economic exploitation

Pakistan: Sit-in protest continues in Balochistan against economic exploitation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): The sit-in protest against the blockade of the Abdohi border in Balochistan entered its fourth consecutive day on Sunday, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a Baloch human rights organisation.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC said that the sit-in protest entered fourth day against the 'state-driven economic exploitation'.

BYC highlighted that people from all walks of life- civilians, traders, drivers and labourers continued their protest under extreme weather conditions, demanding the opening of the border and an end to their economic exploitation.

Advertisement

Balochistan, despite being rich in natural resources such as gas, minerals, and coastal assets, remains one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan.

"Today marks the fourth consecutive day of sit-in protest at D- Baloch Kech, against the closure Abdohi border in Kech, where civilians, traders, drivers and labourers continue their sit-in under extreme heat. Their demand is that economic exploitation must end, and the border must reopen", BYC wrote on X.

Advertisement

It further added, "In solidarity with the protesters, Syad Bibi Baloch, representative of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), addressed the gathering, condemning the state's deliberate use of economic pressure as a weapon of control. The representative emphasized that the blockade is not an isolated policy it is part of a systemic attempt to cripple Baloch livelihoods and suppress their right to survive with dignity."

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts