Home / World / Pakistan slides deeper into military authoritarianism as PTI denounces Asim Munir's "dictatorial" reappointment

Pakistan slides deeper into military authoritarianism as PTI denounces Asim Munir's "dictatorial" reappointment

ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Peshawar [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob has denounced the appointment of General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for another five-year term, calling it an "undemocratic, unconstitutional, and dictatorial manoeuvre" aimed at tightening the army's grip over the country's political and civilian institutions.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yaqoob argued that the creation of the CDF post itself was a "constitutional overreach" that PTI plans to challenge in court. "This is not just an administrative reshuffle," he said. "It represents the concentration of unchecked power in one man's hands. By giving absolute authority to General Asim Munir, the government has effectively endorsed a military dictatorship under constitutional disguise."

Yaqoob described the amendment that established the CDF position as "a threat to Pakistan's fragile democracy," insisting that it undermines civilian governance and further narrows political space. "The post was designed to legitimise the de facto control of the army chief over Pakistan's democratic framework," he stated. "This move erases the line between civil and military power, leaving no room for genuine democratic practice."

Responding to questions about Imran Khan's continued imprisonment since 2023, the PTI leader directly blamed the military establishment rather than the civilian government. "In Pakistan's current system, the Prime Minister is merely a puppet," he said. "The real authority rests with the army chief, and it is the military leadership that fears Imran Khan's popularity."

Yaqoob accused General Munir of using state machinery to suppress political opposition. "Every dictator fears a popular civilian leader, and this is no different," he added. "The establishment is terrified of Imran Khan's mass appeal and democratic influence." Labelling Asim Munir's reappointment as "the most controversial decision in recent political history", Yaqoob warned that Pakistan is heading toward a one-man rule masked by legality. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

