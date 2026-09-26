Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Defence expert and retired Captain Anil Gaur backed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s response to a Pakistani reporter who raised a terrorism-related question, saying Pakistan “spreads lies on the world forum.”

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Gaur said, “See how Pakistan spreads lies on the world forum. Pakistan, whose Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] acknowledged on the floor of the United Nations that they had to rein in their terrorists; otherwise, terrorism would have been spread in the world... Their journalists have the audacity to ask our foreign minister the question of when we are reining in our terrorists."

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He further questioned the presence of senior Pakistani officials at the funerals and prayer ceremonies of terrorists killed in strikes on terrorist camps.

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“When India struck all the terrorist camps in Pakistan, who all were there? Who went in for the prayer ceremonies of these killed terrorists and their families: senior army officers, senior politicians... They never have the courage to ask their own Field Marshal Munir or their own Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif what he has said on the floor of the United Nations?” Gaur said.

Gaur also backed Jaishankar’s response to the Pakistani reporter, saying the External Affairs Minister was right in responding to the question.

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“Our foreign minister did the right thing by stating that a terrorist state does not have any right to ask such questions of us,” he said.

His reponse comes as Jaishankar on Friday responded strongly to a Pakistani reporter who attempted to heckle with a terrorism ‘question’ during a press conference.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question," Jaishankar said in a firm response to the Pakistani reporter's attempt at heckling him with a terrorism ‘question’.

It was a remarks-only briefing that was announced before the start of the event, and the Pakistani reporter abruptly interfered towards the end and sought to heckle with a nonsensical question.

Jaishankar was addressing the press Conference along with Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

The External Affairs Minister is in New York, leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

One of the other notable responses was the exercise of India's right of reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the UN General Assembly. First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, on Friday (local time) warned that cross-border terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences, while strongly rejecting Islamabad's remarks on India and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar will address the High Level Session on Saturday. During the visit, EAM has attended various plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

India has consistently asked Pakistan to take "credible action" against cross-border terrorism. India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India’s actions to defend itself against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 have been recognised by many nations.

The condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was also reflected in outcome documents at various multilateral fora, including the UNSC Press Statement in April 2025.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), which was involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Administration on July 18, 2025.

The 36th UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring report in July last year made reference to TRF’s links to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India’s efforts over the years have led to the listing of many terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan.

India has also consistently highlighted Pakistan’s deficiencies in preventing financial support to terrorists, contributing to sustained international scrutiny of terrorist networks operating from its territory.

Pakistan was placed in FATF Grey list three times with the last one being from June 2018-October 2022.

As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the international community in Mumbai on 26/11. (ANI)

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