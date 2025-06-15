Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran amid conflict with Israel: PM Sharif to Iranian President Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Iran after Israel’s attacks, which he described as “blatant provocations”.

Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday. The strikes killed several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes.

In the telephonic conversation with Pezeshkian on Saturday, Sharif strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that he said violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

“Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran today to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression,” SHrif posted on X.

The Prime Minister said that Iran has the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, Sharif recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting.

He denounced Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability. He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s “aggressive behaviour and its illegal actions”.

He said that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region and stands ready to play its role in this context.

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Sharif for Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Iran at this difficult time, particularly at the UN Security Council.

He said this gesture is reflective of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries.