Pakistan strikes $3-billion bailout deal with IMF

PTI

Islamabad, June 30

In a major relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to inject USD 3 billion into the country’s ailing economy after months-long negotiations that pushed it to the brink of default.

Will strengthen forex reserves This arrangement will help strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, enable the country to achieve economic stability. Shehbaz Sharif, Pak PM

The Pakistan Government and the Washington-based global lender reached a nine-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) on Thursday to support the authorities’ immediate efforts to stabilise the economy from external shocks.

Pakistan’s is facing its worst economic crisis in history. The country’s economy has been in a free-fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet. “I am pleased to announce that Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on a nine-month USD 3 billion stand-by arrangement,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif.