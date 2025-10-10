DT
Home / World / "Pakistan strikes against Afghanistan are huge escalation": Former US envoy Khalilzad

"Pakistan strikes against Afghanistan are huge escalation": Former US envoy Khalilzad

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], October 10 (ANI): Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed concern over the strikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul terming it as a "huge escalation" which poses dangerous risks.

In a post on X on Friday, Khalilzad called for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, stating that military escalation is not the answer. He said negotiations should take place between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with the terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand Line.

"Today's Pakistani strikes against Afghanistan's capital are a huge escalation and pose dangerous risks. In recent days, Taliban operatives have been active in Pakistan attacking ISIS and killing a number of its leaders. The Pakistanis have been recklessly backing ISIS operatives against Afghanistan and their own Baluch nationalist insurgency. The Afghans, in turn, have been permissive towards the TTP, the Pakistani Taliban. Military escalation between #Pakistan and #Afghanistan is not the answer. It is unlikely to work and will increase death and destruction in both countries. There is an alternative with better prospects: negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with the terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand line."

Late on Thursday evening, a spokesperson of Afghanistan, Zabihullah, said that an explosion was heard in Kabul; however, no reports of damage have emerged so far, and investigations are underway.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far. The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far, it is all well and good."

On October 10, Dawn reported that Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly, that "collateral damage" cannot be ruled out in response if Pak security forces come under attack and added that "enough is enough".

The escalation by Pakistan comes amid the backdrop of Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi October 9-16 visit, marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

This is the second Taliban government in Afghanistan since 1996. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

