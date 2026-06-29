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Home / World / Pakistan strikes kill 29 along border with Afghanistan

Pakistan strikes kill 29 along border with Afghanistan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday carried out strikes along its border with Afghanistan, killing 29, Dawn reported.

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Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday night that Pakistan's security forces had carried out a "well planned intelligence based ground operation" along the Pakistan-Afghan border and strikes in the border region.

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The kinetic action, the minister said, came in the wake of "recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the innocent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi."

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Three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three terrorists were killed in an attack on the provincial headquarters of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday night, the Sindh police chief told Dawn.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said that the terrorists had rammed the main gate with their vehicle, and initially, they could not confirm whether a blast had also occurred.

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Odho further said, according to Dawn, that a "mopping-up operation" was underway and that the area had been sealed by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) and rangers personnel.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that one injured paramilitary trooper was brought to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the leg.

Earlier, law enforcers rushed to the incident site after heavy firing and an explosion were reported in the area, as per Dawn. The general area was also sealed by the police.

Rescue 1122 Sindh said it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and immediately dispatched teams to the scene from its central command and control centre.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar - a splinter armed group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban - claimed responsibility for the attack late on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

The group said that nine attackers took part in the attack. It comes as Pakistan's security forces are being targeted across the country, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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