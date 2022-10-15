Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remark

Karachi, October 15
Pakistan’s foreign minister on Saturday said the U.S. ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.
The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden’s comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement.
Bhutto-Zardari said he didn’t think the decision to summon the U.S. Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.
Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday. Reuters
