Pakistan Supreme Court moved seeking removal of President Alvi: Reports

PTI

Islamabad, November 26

A petition has been filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court seeking President Arif Alvi’s removal as the head of the state over “misconduct” and failure to maintain impartiality in performing his duties, according to media reports on Sunday.

The petition, filed by one Ghulam Murtaza Khan on Saturday, alleges that the President has been evasive in performing his constitutional obligations, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“He has violated the Constitution and committed gross misconduct; therefore, he is not eligible to continue his duties as the president and needs to be declared that he should not continue as president of Pakistan,” the petition said.

“Being the head of the State, he is under constitutional obligation to work in accordance with the law, but he was misusing the powers and violating the Constitution continuously by his words and conducts,” it said.

Asserting that the president should not have been representing any political party, the petitioner said that Alvi’s representing and portraying one party- former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party- is evident.

It further alleged that the president is being biased by “giving favour to one particular political party”, according to the report.

The petition said that Alvi’s dissolution of the National Assembly in April 2022 on the PTI chief’s instructions ruined the entire political scenario of the country and damaged Pakisan’s image internationally.

In April 2022, Alvi dissolved the lower house of the parliament after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against the Khan-led government, which cited “international conspiracy”, according to the report. The no-confidence motion was declared “unconstitutional” by then-National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.

Alvi “has misused his powers by using his Office (Office of the State) to support the PTI,” the petition claims, alleging that the president’s office is being used for party meetings, the Geo News reported.

The petition added it was the president’s responsibility to ensure peace within the country, and he could not act in a biased or subjective manner by favouring a particular political party while representing the entire nation.

It argues that the president represents the entire nation and should, therefore, fulfil this responsibility patriotically, with loyalty and devotion.

The petition urged the court to probe the matter and to stop Alvi from holding the office of the head of state, the report said.

Alvi, whose five-year term ended on September 8, continues holding the president’s post under Article 44 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which allows the president to continue holding the office in the absence of the provincial and national assemblies — which were dissolved in January and August earlier this year, respectively, according to the report.

