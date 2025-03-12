Pakistan: Survivors share horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack

Quetta [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Survivors of the Jaffar Express attack have recounted the terrifying experience, describing the panic and fear that spread during the incident near Machh, Balochistan, according to a report by ARY News.

One of the survivors stated, "After the explosion, we had no idea what was happening. Armed men checked the identity cards of the passengers on the train."

According to ARY News, Noor Muhammad, a passenger on the Jaffar Express, stated,""After the blast, there was intense gunfire, and we had to run for our lives."

A female survivor expressed, "We were sitting in the train when suddenly a blast occurred, and we were ordered to step out. We had to walk for two hours after the attack."

Passenger Muhammad Ashraf described the situation as catastrophic, stating, "It felt like the end of the world. Panic was everywhere. The attackers spared the women and elderly passengers. There were over 100 armed assailants." He also noted that the Pakistan Army personnel at Paneer Station offered assistance and reassured the terrified passengers.

On the other hand, Pakistan security forces have rescued 155 hostages who were captured by terrorists during an attack on the Jaffar Express at Balochistan's Bolan Pass, killing 27 of the attackers, as reported by ARY News.

Some injured passengers have been transferred to a nearby hospital, while additional security teams are participating in the operation in the area.

A group of terrorists attacked the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan Pass, severely injuring the driver and targeting civilians, according to ARY News. The militants set off a bomb on the railway track, halting the train, and then took about 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage. The attackers aimed to cause chaos and terror among the passengers during the ordeal.

Various trains, including the Jaffar Express, have been repeatedly targeted in terrorist attacks in Balochistan. In November, an explosion at Quetta railway station killed at least 26 people and injured more than 40 others, including women and children. (ANI)

