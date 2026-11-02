DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Teacher shortage, security fears shut seven girls’ schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Teacher shortage, security fears shut seven girls’ schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Seven government girls’ primary schools in the Bara subdivision of Khyber district have been forced to shut down due to an acute shortage of teachers and worsening security conditions, highlighting a deepening crisis in Pakistan’s public education system.

101 teaching positions and 34 non-teaching posts remain vacant across the subdivision, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, data from the Sub-Divisional Education Office (Female), Bara, shows that only 209 of the 310 sanctioned teaching positions are currently occupied. Of these, 64 Primary School Teacher (PST) and 37 Primary School Head Teacher (PSHT) posts remain unfilled.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 236 of the 270 sanctioned non-teaching positions have been filled, leaving 34 vacancies. Four schools have been closed because of insufficient teaching staff, while three others remain shut due to law-and-order concerns.

The affected institutions include Government Girls Primary Schools in Akakhel, Bargambar Khel, Tarkhuks and Khuga Jan, alongside three schools in Tirah Valley.

Advertisement

The closures have deprived local girls of access to education, while understaffing continues to undermine learning in operational institutions. Sub-Divisional Education Officer (Female) Shakeela Hussain said the growing number of students has further intensified the problem.

Several schools have only one or two permanent female teachers despite enrolments reaching 500 students.

Through Parent-Teacher Councils, 282 local candidates have been selected for 300 temporary teaching positions.

Hussain said permanent recruitment through the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency remains necessary, adding that authorities have also sought 333 additional temporary teachers. The subdivision currently has around 24,500 girl students, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The education department is also struggling with inadequate administrative facilities. Its temporary office operates from a single room inside the Bara Tehsil Building and lacks even a separate washroom for women.

Residents have demanded that the office be shifted to the municipal building, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts