Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf again requests permission to hold public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Punjab chapter has submitted a new application requesting permission to hold political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan after the Champion Trophy cricket matches conclude, Dawn reported.

Despite not receiving approval from the government earlier, PTI Punjab Senior Vice-President Akmal Khan Bari has again submitted application to seek permission to hold a peaceful rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Earlier, the government had denied permission to PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza for holding a mass gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan, citing security concerns due to the Champions Trophy and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Regional Conference in Lahore.

Aliya Hamza said, "If the government allows the public meeting before the tournament concludes, we are ready to hold our political show on any given day," according to Dawn report.

Meanwhile, Leaders of Imran Khan-founded party in different districts have submitted application, seeking permission to hold political gatherings. PTI Mandi Bahauddin District President Tariq Mahmood Sahi has sought permission to hold a political meeting at his residence in Dhok Kasib on February 26.

Similarly, an application has been submitted to Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, seeking permission to hold a peaceful political gathering on February 23. Despite the delays in getting permission to hold major rally, PTI Punjab has initiated small-scale political activities, opening offices in Central and South Punjab.

Aliya Hamza said PTI ticket-holders in north Punjab have been asked to set up small tents for political meetings in their respective constituencies. Furthermore, political worker mobilisation efforts have been started in Central Punjab.

She said that PTI had planned to present a resolution in the Punjab Assembly for not getting access to PTI founder Imran Khan. Aliya Hamza that the speaker prorogued the session to stop debate on the issue. She said, "We had planned a series of speeches and activities around this resolution, but the speaker ended the session indefinitely."

Last week, PTI founder Imran Khan has asked his party to launch a strong political movement after Ramzan and directed two senior leaders to contact opposition, The Express Tribune reported. Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry made the announcement while speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after meeting PTI founder.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan asked PTI leaders - Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub to establish communication with opposition parties. He also called on establishment to consider facts that he has mentioned in his open letters. Imran Khan's lawyer said that PTI leaders having legal cases lodged against them face controlled trials in Adiala Jail while those who quit the party after May 9 protests have been spared legal consequences.

Faisal Chaudhry said that PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court for requesting an open trial. He claimed that lawyers and journalists were selectively permitted inside the courtroom.

"Lawyers and journalists are selectively allowed inside the courtroom. The judiciary is being crushed, and basic rights are being violated," The Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

Imran Khan's lawyer called events that happened on May 9, 2023 a false flag operation and demanded an independent judicial commission to conduct probe into the incidents. He further said, "We seek justice under the Constitution and law. We disagree with the Supreme Court bench's remarks on military courts."

Faisal Chaudhry also quoted Imran Khan to highlight economic crisis and human rights violations in Pakistan."The sanctity of homes was violated in crackdowns against PTI. Basic human rights are being trampled. With media censorship and internet restrictions, who will invest in Pakistan?", Faisal Chaudhry quoted Imran Khan as saying. (ANI)

