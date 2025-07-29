Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf denies reports Imran Khan barred sons from returning to Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly refuted media reports claiming that party founder Imran Khan had barred his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, from visiting Pakistan or participating in any activity demanding his release, Dawn reported.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced quoting the incarcerated former prime minister allegedly telling reporters at Adiala Jail that his sons would not come to Pakistan or take part in any protests. The PTI founder has been in Adiala Jail since August 2023, serving a sentence in the £190 million corruption case, while also facing multiple pending cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act linked to the May 9, 2023, protests.

Responding swiftly, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram rejected the reports, stating: "The news circulating in the media regarding Imran Khan Sahib's children is completely false. Imran Khan sahib has absolutely not stopped his children from coming to Pakistan. I would request those media friends who report from Adiala to only broadcast exactly what Khan sahib says. It is inappropriate to take things out of context, selectively, or to present conversations according to their own wishes," Dawn quoted him as saying.

In a follow-up post, Akram reaffirmed that Imran Khan's sons would travel to Pakistan. "There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that Imran Khan's children will come to Pakistan. So far, only the date for this has yet to be determined. And everyone should remember that when they decided to come, they clearly told their father that we are not seeking your permission but informing you. So, avoid this propaganda because they are of no use," he added.

According to Dawn, Imran's sister Aleema Khan had earlier mentioned that Sulaiman and Kasim would travel to the United States before arriving in Pakistan to join a movement for their father's release. The two brothers had also publicly addressed their father's imprisonment for the first time in May.

While the federal government has not issued an official comment, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry remarked that the sons were welcome to visit Pakistan and there would be no hurdle in issuing them visas "in less than 24 hours," provided they adhere to the law, Dawn reported.

However, legal concerns regarding their participation in political activity remain.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik told Dawn that Article 16 of the Constitution -- which grants citizens the right to assemble -- does not apply to foreign nationals. "If they violate the visa conditions, the visa can be cancelled," Malik noted, adding that as British nationals, the brothers cannot legally engage in local political activism.

Amid the legal debate, PML-N leaders issued conflicting remarks. While Senator Irfan Siddiqui supported their entry into Pakistan, stating they should be allowed to "carry out their activities" within the bounds of the law, Malik and others emphasised adherence to legal limitations for foreign nationals. (ANI)

