Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regional branch in PoJK alleges poll boycott, low turnout and ranger firing on protesters in Rawalakot

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) has strongly criticised the ongoing legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that the electoral process lacks public trust, transparency, and genuine political representation.

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According to a series of posts published by PTI PoJK on X, the party claimed that polling stations witnessed "virtually nonexistent" voter turnout, while large numbers of people were participating in protests demanding their rights. PTI PoJK alleged that the contrast between low electoral participation and public demonstrations reflected a significant erosion of confidence in the electoral process.

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PTI PoJK reiterated its boycott of the elections, arguing that under the prevailing circumstances, it was no longer possible to hold free, fair, and transparent polls. The party claimed that the absence of Pakistan's largest political party from the electoral process, coupled with what it described as limited public participation, had undermined the credibility of the elections.

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As stated by PTI PoJK in its posts, the party further alleged that the political parties contesting the elections, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had already been rejected by the public on multiple occasions. It accused both parties of focusing on political power while ignoring the demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir for basic rights and meaningful political representation.

PTI PoJK maintained that elections conducted without public confidence, transparency, and equal political participation could neither strengthen democracy nor accurately reflect the people's mandate. It further claimed that the reported low voter turnout and ongoing protests demonstrated that residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir were unwilling to accept what it described as a "symbolic and one-sided electoral process."

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In separate posts on X, PTI PoJK also alleged that Pakistan Rangers carried out shelling and aerial firing against participants of a long march in Rawalakot. The party claimed that security forces used force against demonstrators participating in protests over basic rights.

According to PTI PoJK, Rangers opened fire on what it described as peaceful protesters in Rawalakot, resulting in the deaths of more than 12 protesters and injuries to dozens of others. The party alleged that the use of live ammunition against demonstrators constituted a violation of human rights and constitutional freedoms.

In another post, PTI PoJK levelled further allegations against Pakistan's military leadership, claiming that security forces had forcibly occupied civilian homes in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir to establish outposts and had used large-calibre weapons against protesters. The party alleged that more than 20 peaceful protesters had been killed and dozens injured during the crackdown.

PTI PoJK also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), alleging that instead of supporting the rights of the people during the ongoing unrest, both parties were acting as "establishment puppets" and celebrating what it described as a power grab through "rigged elections." (ANI)

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