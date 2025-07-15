Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): The senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are divided over the timeline of the launch of the protest movement to secure the release of jailed leader Imran Khan, The News International reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and other leaders, Khyberdo Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said, "We have to decide in 90 days whether to politics or not. The [protest] movement will be a do or die [in nature]."

PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza raised questions over the protest movement. She asked, "Will anyone shed light on this? What plan of action was announced yesterday or today for the release of PTI founder?"

Advertisement

She asked, "Where and how will the PTI protest movement start?" She further questioned, "Where did the 90-day plan come from compared to the call for protest on August 5? If any of you have noticed anything, please guide me too."

Gandapur's statement came a day after PTI formally launched its anti-government movement, set to reach its "peak" by August 5, after a high-level meeting in Lahore.

Advertisement

The protest movement has been launched to secure the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who is set to complete two years in prison on August 5. On Sunday, Gandapur said that the protest movement would be led by PTI founder Imran Khan.

He said, "We are fighting a war for the people of Pakistan. A fascist campaign is being launched against us again and our constitutional right to protest is being taken away."

Gandapur stated, "We will seek permission to hold a rally in Lahore tomorrow. Give me permission to hold a rally in Lahore and do not provide any facilities," adding that he would support anyone ready to hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would even provide facilities to them, The News International reported.

He reiterated his message of the talks to "beneficiaries and hijackers" of the government. He warned it would be a real final show from the Imran Khan-founded party in the next 90 days. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said, "Let's sit together, admit our mistakes, and fix things."

He said, "State institutions are not meant to do politics," said Gandapur. He said that it is not the job of state institutions to engage in politics. "State institutions are playing a role in toppling and running governments."

In response to a question, Gandapur stated, "PTI would go all out in this movement whether we remain in government or not as it doesn't matter to us. We will go to every corner of the country and mobilise the people."

He accused state institutions of being part of activities that are not their responsibility. He asked, "Where are you trying to take this country?" He said, "I am the son and brother of soldiers. We must reform our own institutions," The News International reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Imran Khan taught the party that "politics is not for personal gain but for the betterment of future generations." He said that Imran Khan always talked about bringing change within 90 days, and from today, those 90 days have started.

In response to a question, he challenged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to contest the election from Dera Ismail Khan against his brother Faisal Gandapur. He said, "If my brother is defeated, I will quit politics." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)