Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf protest postponement to double security cost in Islamabad: Report 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): The postponement of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad by about a week is expected to double the cost of security arrangements, with the government set to pay PKR 46.5 million per day to owners of 1,550 containers arranged to counter the protest, The Dawn reported.

According to police sources cited by The Dawn, the capital police had requested PKR 820 million for security arrangements, including container rentals, accommodation and meals for police personnel arriving from Punjab and Sindh.

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The amount was initially intended to cover one week, as the police expected the protest and long march, announced to begin on September 27, to disperse by October 4. With the protest postponed by a week, the expenses are expected to rise to more than PKR 1 billion.

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All Pakistan Goods Alliance Chairman Nisar Hussain Jaffri said the alliance had initially demanded a daily rent of PKR 40,000 for 40-foot containers and PKR 20,000 for 20-foot containers. The demand was later revised to PKR 30,000 per container for both sizes.

According to police sources, the daily rent for 1,550 containers amounts to PKR 46.5 million, while the rent would total PKR 325.5 million for one week and PKR 651 million for two weeks.

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The police had also requested 16,000 personnel from Punjab Police and 2,000 from Sindh Police. The Sindh Police contingent had reached Islamabad and was staying at marquees at the Police Lines Headquarters, Faisal Mosque and Community Centre G-13.

The visiting personnel were being provided three meals a day for PKR 600 per person, with PKR 1.2 million being spent daily to feed the 2,000 Sindh Police personnel. The cost was estimated at PKR 8.4 million for one week and PKR 16.8 million for two weeks.

The Punjab Police contingent had not arrived in Islamabad by Friday evening, despite being scheduled to reach the capital by September 25, The Dawn reported.

Around 70 coasters, 30 double-cabin vehicles and buses were also arranged to transport police personnel between their accommodation and designated duty points. The daily rent of 70 coasters was PKR 1.05 million, while 30 double-cabin vehicles cost PKR 300,000 per day.

The police also booked 175 rooms in 13 hotels for senior officers. Of these, 157 rooms in 11 hotels were booked for officers from inspector to SP ranks, at a daily cost of PKR 754,500 and PKR 5.2815 million for one week.

The estimated food bill for the Punjab Police contingent was PKR 9.6 million per day, rising to PKR 67.2 million for one week, although the contingent had yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, Jaffri said police in Islamabad and Punjab had taken into custody at least 2,700 vehicles along with their three-member crews. Around 400 vehicles and their crews were still missing, while the crews of the remaining vehicles were being kept at police stations.

He said the police had not formally arrested the drivers and other crew members but had stopped them from leaving the police stations except for meals. Their mobile phones, vehicle documents and keys had also been confiscated.

According to The Dawn, the crews were being kept at police stations until a decision was made on releasing the containers, as special skills were required to operate the large container trucks.

The containers and vehicles were seized and their crew members detained in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Jhang, Hasan Abdal, Attock, Kamoke, Taxila, Jhelum, Mianwali, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Gujrat. Of the 2,700 vehicles, around 450 were carrying goods, including medicines, food items and chemicals.

This comes ahead of the PTI's planned September 27 protest and march, which the party has called to demand former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. The former premier has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases.

Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan on Friday warned supporters against marching towards Adiala jail during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned September 27 protest, alleging that the mobilisation could be used as a pretext for a “counter” assault by the Pakistani authorities on the prison, which could endanger his father's life. (ANI)

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