Pakistan tests Ghauri weapon system

Islamabad, October 24
Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the Ghauri weapon system, according to a statement by the army, a week after holding the flight test of the ballistic missile Ababeel Weapon System.
The purpose of the launch is “aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command,” officials said.
