Pakistan threatens "open war" with Afghanistan if Istanbul peace talks fail

Istanbul [Turkey], October 26 (ANI): Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad will enter into an "open war" with Kabul if the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail, TOLO News reported. The meetings aim to solve the dispute and rising tensions along the Afghan-Pak border after weeks of deadly clashes and ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

"In a conversation with reporters, Khawaja Asif added that although no incidents or clashes have occurred in recent days, indicating that the Doha Agreement has been somewhat effective," TOLO News said.

Advertisement

However, officials from the Afghanistan government have not responded to these remarks by Pakistan's Defence Minister, it said.

Advertisement

Delegations from both countries are in Turkey for the second round of discussions. The talks focus on implementing the Doha agreement, stopping cross-border attacks, and rebuilding trust.

According to TOLO News, the dialogue is covering four main points: creating a joint monitoring system to prevent future violence, ensuring respect for each other's sovereignty, addressing the roots of Pakistan's security issues from the past two decades, and removing trade restrictions. The talks also include a discussion on stopping the forced deportation of Afghan refugees and keeping the refugee issue out of politics.

Advertisement

Asif, who led Pakistan's earlier Doha negotiations, said the situation at the border had been calm recently but warned it could change quickly if diplomacy fails.

The meeting follows the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.

Last week, Qatar announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes.In a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the follow-up talks in Tukriye are to ensure the "sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement said.

Asif reminded that Pakistan had supported Afghanistan for decades by hosting millions of migrants and sheltering them. Though earlier this week, Pakistani security forces shut down several long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Balochistan, displacing thousands of residents and demolishing their homes and shops.

Camps in Loralai, Gardi Jungle, Saranan, Zhob, Qala-e-Saifullah, Pishin, and Muslim Bagh have been affected. Refugees told they were forced out suddenly without being allowed to gather their belongings.

The clashes erupted earlier this month after Islamabad demanded that the Taliban government curb militants attacking Pakistan from inside Afghanistan. Pakistan launched airstrikes across the border and both countries exchanged heavy fire, killing dozens.

However, Taliban officials denied claims that Afghan soil was being used to attack Pakistan. They said the Islamic Emirate "does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries" and remains committed to regional peace. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)