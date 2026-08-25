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Home / World / Pakistan: Three Baloch students allegedly forcibly disappeared after detention in Karachi

Pakistan: Three Baloch students allegedly forcibly disappeared after detention in Karachi

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Three Baloch students from Balochistan were allegedly forcibly disappeared after being detained by Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Sunday, according to sources reported by the Balochistan Post.

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The students were identified as Abdul Qadeer and Zubair Ahmed, residents of Siahozai in Basima, and Saifuddin, a resident of Killi Sarawan in Kharan. According to the Balochistan Post, the three were reportedly taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers in Karachi and have not been heard from since.

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Their families have expressed deep concern over their whereabouts and appealed for immediate information regarding the students. They also demanded that if the three face any allegations, they should be produced before a court and dealt with according to law, the Balochistan Post reported.

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Sources said incidents involving the alleged enforced disappearance of Baloch students and young people have increased this year in Balochistan, Karachi and parts of Punjab. The Balochistan Post has previously reported concerns over the impact of such cases on students and their families.

Families and concerned sources said such alleged disappearances have caused severe psychological distress and disrupted the education and academic futures of affected students, while increasing uncertainty among the wider Baloch student community.

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Enforced disappearances remain a major human rights concern in Balochistan and among Baloch communities in Pakistan. Reports of students, activists and young people allegedly being detained and then becoming unaccounted for have raised growing concerns among families and rights groups.

In the latest reported case, three Baloch students were allegedly detained by Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on August 23 and have not been heard from since.

Their families have sought information about their whereabouts and demanded that, if they face any allegations, they be presented before a court and dealt with according to law. Rights advocates and families say such cases cause severe psychological distress, disrupt education and create fear within the wider Baloch student community. They have repeatedly called for transparency, due process and accountability in cases of alleged enforced disappearance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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