Pakistan: Three new cases of enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Three new cases of enforced disappearances by Pakistan security forces have been reported in Balochistan, involving individuals from the areas of Pasni, Noshki, and Quetta, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In Pasni, a coastal city in Balochistan's Gwadar district, local sources reported that Sartaj has once again been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces. Sartaj had previously been abducted on July 28, 2015, along with his brother, Murad Bakhsh Saleh.

Although Sartaj was later released, Murad Bakhsh remains missing. The most recent abduction reportedly occurred on May 6, 2025, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Sartaj's family has called for his safe return, emphasising that he is the primary caregiver for his elderly mother and the children of his missing brother. His mother has appealed to the Baloch community to speak out for his release.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Noshki, a 14-year-old boy named Sharifullah, son of Tawus Khan and a resident of Qadirabad village, has reportedly been abducted by Pakistani forces.

His family stated that he is a sixth-grade student who was taken from their home around 3 a.m. on the night of April 18 by uniformed personnel. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

In another incident in Quetta, the family of Abdul Farooq reported that he was detained by Pakistani forces in the Lais Dagari area on April 13. According to the family, they have not received any information from the authorities about his condition or whereabouts since his detention, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The families of all three individuals have urged the government to take swift action to secure the safe and prompt return of their loved ones.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical human rights issue, with students, activists, and professionals frequently abducted by security forces without due process. Families are left without answers, fueling widespread fear and protest. Despite growing public outcry, the practice continues, highlighting the region's deep-rooted political and humanitarian concerns. (ANI)

