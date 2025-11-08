DT
Home / World / Pakistan tightens its iron grip as enforced disappearances ravage Balochistan once again

ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): A disturbing resurgence of enforced disappearances has been reported across Balochistan, with numerous individuals allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces over the past week.

At least 15 people have vanished in separate incidents across multiple districts, sparking widespread protests and renewed outrage among human rights advocates over Islamabad's persistent disregard for due process, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, security personnel detained Faraz, son of Haji Fazal, from Quetta's Satellite Town area on November 5.

His family says he was residing near the Panjgur Tar office and has not been seen or heard from since his arrest. Similarly, Chakar, son of Akbar Ali, a medical technician student, was allegedly taken from Kech district's Pedrak area and transferred to an undisclosed location. His family maintains he had no involvement in unlawful activities and has appealed for his immediate release.

In another reported incident, Maro Pindok was abducted in Hub city by unidentified men in a car after being physically assaulted. Meanwhile, in Khuzdar's Nall tehsil, four young men, Babul, Farooq, Abdul Sattar, and Huzaifa, were reportedly taken away during raids conducted by armed forces. Residents responded with sit-in demonstrations, accusing the authorities of violating citizens' privacy and dignity.

In Quetta, several young men, including Owais Baloch, son of a police ASI, remain missing. Although two others previously detained by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were released, the fear of state-led abductions persists. On November 5, CTD and security officials allegedly raided a plaza in Quetta, detaining three men, two of whom were later freed, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), whose protest camp in Quetta has continued for 5,992 days, reported multiple new disappearances this week. VBMP condemned the unlawful detentions and urged authorities to produce the missing before the courts if any charges exist.

Despite consistent domestic and global appeals, Pakistan's government continues to ignore the systemic abduction of Baloch citizens, leaving families in anguish and trust between the state and its people in deeper collapse, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

