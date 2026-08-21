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Home / World / Pakistan tightens social media rules for civil servants, targets anti-govt narratives

Pakistan tightens social media rules for civil servants, targets anti-govt narratives

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): Pakistan's federal government has decided in principle to take strict action against civil servants accused of violating newly tightened rules governing social media use, including through their personal accounts, according to sources cited by The Express Tribune.

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The move comes as authorities seek greater control over online narratives involving the government and state institutions. Under the new Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules 2026, officials' personal social media activity will also come under regulatory scrutiny, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to the report, civil servants found promoting what the government considers anti-government activities or narratives could face disciplinary proceedings. Officials allegedly using anonymous or fake accounts to criticise or defame the government and state institutions may also be subjected to action, the newspaper reported.

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The media outlet further reported that officials will not be allowed to use personal social media accounts to publicise government work for individual recognition or self-promotion. At the same time, official government accounts cannot be used for personal branding, publicity or self-projection.

Sources cited by The Express Tribune said authorities may also ask civil servants to disclose details of their official and personal social media accounts. Official government accounts will require prior written approval, while their content will be restricted to verified government information and authorised official activities.

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The rules also seek to ensure that government social media platforms remain under institutional control. According to the report, officials leaving their posts will have to hand over government account credentials, archived material and administrative access to their successors.

The regulations further prohibit civil servants from publishing views or information that contradict government policy or the official position. The broad framework reportedly extends beyond conventional social media to television, radio, podcasts, blogs, videos and websites. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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