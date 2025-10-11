Pakistan: TLP march turns violent, clashes erupt with police in Lahore

Large-scale protests erupted in Pakistan on Friday after members of the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) began marching towards Islamabad, leading to violent clashes with police in Lahore and prompting authorities to block roads and suspend internet services in the capital, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the march dubbed the "Gaza March" by the group was launched after Friday prayers from the party's headquarters on Multan Road in Lahore. The procession, led by TLP chief Saad Rizvi, drew thousands of supporters, many chanting religious slogans and carrying sticks, rods, and bricks.

Police tried to block the rally by setting up barricades and using tear gas near key intersections, including Yateem Khana Chowk, Chauburji, Azadi Chowk, and Shahdara. However, the protesters broke through the barriers and continued advancing towards Islamabad.

Eyewitnesses said some TLP supporters occupied parts of the Orange Line Metro track and threw stones at security forces, injuring several police officers.

According to Dawn, footage circulating on social media appeared to show protesters commandeering government vehicles, including cranes belonging to the Lahore Waste Management Company and the Punjab Police, to use in the procession.

Clashes turned intense near Lahore's Azadi Chowk, where several police vehicles were damaged and multiple officers were injured. Videos on social media showed law enforcement personnel firing tear gas and warning shots to disperse the crowds, while some officers were seen retreating to safety.

Further, Lahore police reported that dozens of officers sustained injuries, while the TLP claimed that many of its workers were also hurt and alleged that some had been killed in police firing, claims that could not be independently verified.

Amid the unrest, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore remanded 110 TLP activists to police custody for 12 days for allegedly attacking officers and damaging public property during the protest. The FIR filed by Nawankot Police accuses the group of opening fire and resorting to violence against law enforcement personnel.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, accused the TLP of exploiting the issue of corruption for political purposes, warning that the government would not tolerate violence or blackmail by any group.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Chaudhry said, "Peaceful protest within the democratic and constitutional framework is a constitutional right. But there is no space for groups to blackmail others, use mobs, or resort to violence to achieve their demands."

The TLP, a hardline Islamist party, has frequently clashed with authorities in recent years over religious and political issues. Founded in 2015, it is known for mobilising large-scale street protests that often paralyse major Pakistani cities, as per Dawn.

By late Friday night, tensions remained high across Punjab province, with authorities maintaining heavy security along the main routes to Islamabad to prevent further escalation.