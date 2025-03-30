DT
Pakistan to begin deporting Afghan nationals, ACC holders after March 31 deadline

Pakistan to begin deporting Afghan nationals, ACC holders after March 31 deadline

ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): There is now one day remaining in the deadline announced for the eviction of illegal migrants in the country and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, ARY News.

The number of illegal Afghan nationals repatriated from Pakistan has reached to 8,84,261 on March 29, ARY News reported.

Food and healthcare arrangements were made for Afghans returning to home. The authorities have warned of strict punitive action against them after the deadline. Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, staying in Pakistan, to leave the country by March 31.

The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, the ministry said in an earlier statement. "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders," the interior ministry said in an earlier official handout.

"All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025," the statement added, as per ARY News.

Pakistan's interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process, and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place."

"Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan's constitution," it said.

Over 8,00,000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, ARY News. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

