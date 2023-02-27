Pakistan to hike interest rate on IMF’s decree

ANI

Islamabad, February 26

Pakistan’s government has agreed to increase the policy interest rate which stands at 17 per cent by two per cent or 200 basis points to meet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported.

With the new decision, the Pakistan government has accepted another pre-condition of the IMF for the release of USD 1.1 billion in critical funding, a part of the USD 6.5 billion bailout package, the report said.