Pakistan to hold talks with Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye amid Iran war diplomacy

Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye for discussions on a wide-range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia amid the war in Iran, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

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At the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, would visit Islamabad on Sunday and Monday, it said. During the visit, the foreign ministers would hold “in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region”, it added.

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The visiting leaders will also meet PM Shehbaz Sharif. It added that Pakistan “highly values its relations with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt, and the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's cooperation and coordination with these countries”.

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Dar said talks with Iran were continuing, but due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, officials were refraining from making public statements. Pakistan on Thursday said it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region to peacefully end the Iran war.