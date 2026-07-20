Pakistan to host 2027 South Asian Federation (SAF) Games

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan is planning to host the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games in early 2027, as part of its endeavour to revamp the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

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The plan was shared by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, during a farewell courtesy call by the outgoing SAARC Secretary General, Ambassador Golam Sarwar of Bangladesh, in Islamabad recently.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister highly commended Ambassador Sarwar for his dedicated leadership and impactful contributions to strengthening the South Asian regional framework.

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Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to the SAARC Charter, Deputy Prime Minister Dar emphasised that a robust regional partnership is vital for Socio-economic development across Member States, Enhanced trade connectivity, and expediting poverty alleviation, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of the two billion people of South Asia. He further reiterated that Pakistan stands ready to make all efforts to revitalise the organisation's economic and functional tracks.

Ambassador Sarwar expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support throughout his tenure, praising the nation's proactive and constructive role in advancing SAARC's core mission.

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The two dignitaries delved into the current landscape of regional cooperation, stressing the urgent need for collective action against shared challenges such as climate vulnerability, energy security, and cross-border connectivity. The dignitaries also exchanged views on the ongoing security situation in Western Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister is extending his warmest wishes and continued success to the Secretary General for his future endeavours.

Ambassador Sarwar assumed office as the 15th Secretary-General of SAARC in October 2023 and is scheduled to complete his tenure in October 2026.

On 26 November 1981, the South Asian Federation Games were established in Delhi to promote friendship and goodwill among the people of the seven SAARC Countries. On 17 September 1984, Nepal organised the first South Asian Federation Games in Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu. Out of a total of 373 athletes, 105 were from the host country Nepal, 98 from India, 53 from Bangladesh, 41 from Sri Lanka, 35 from Bhutan, 24 from Maldives, and 16 from Pakistan took part in this first South Asian Federations Games.

Established in 1985, SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Its secretariat is based in Kathmandu, Nepal, and it aims to promote economic cooperation, regional integration and development across South Asia. (ANI)

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