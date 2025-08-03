Pakistan: Toll from monsoon-related deaths rises to 299, including 140 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan has risen to 299, up from an earlier figure of 234, Dawn reported, citing data from the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to Dawn, citing the NDMA data as reported by state-run PTV News, the monsoon season, which started in late June, continues to cause severe destruction across the country.

These seasonal rains, typically lasting from June through September, are vital for replenishing water supplies and bringing relief from the intense summer heat in the country, which is already hit with a severe water crisis.

However, they also frequently lead to deadly floods, landslides, and large-scale displacement, particularly in areas with poor drainage or dense populations, the Dawn reported.

The NDMA's updated data now shows that 299 people have died due to flash floods and heavy rains. Among the dead are 140 children, 102 men, and 57 women, the Dawn reported.

Additionally, 715 people have been injured, including 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men, since the rains began on June 26.

The flooding has also caused substantial property damage. According to the NDMA, 1,676 homes have been damaged, with 562 completely destroyed. Livestock losses total around 428 animals.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Since late June, authorities have evacuated 2,880 people from affected areas, and distributed relief materials including 13,466 essential items such as 1,999 tents, 958 blankets, 569 quilts, 1,282 kitchen sets, 1,163 food packs, 1,122 hygiene kits, 2,170 tarpaulins, 146 de-watering pumps, and more, the Dawn reported.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further rain and thundershowers in northern and central parts of the country from August 4 to August 7. Rain is expected in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad during this period, while the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan will start receiving rainfall on August 5.

In contrast, Balochistan is likely to remain mostly hot and humid, though northeastern and southern areas may experience showers on August 6, the Dawn reported.

Sindh will also face mainly hot and humid weather, with some light rain expected along coastal regions. (ANI)

