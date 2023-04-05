Pakistan Supreme Court junks move to delay Punjab polls

Islamabad, April 4

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as “unconstitutional” the election commission’s decision to postpone polls in the Punjab province till October 8, in a major blow to the federal government that has been trying to delay the provincial election citing security issues and the economic crisis.

The apex court also fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the politically crucial Punjab province, in a boost to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

On March 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delayed assembly polls in the politically crucial Punjab province by more than five months, citing the deteriorating security situation in the cash-starved country, a move criticised by Khan’s PTI.

The verdict on the issue was delivered by a three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Heavy security was deployed outside the apex court’s building, with a large contingent of police guarding the main entrance.

“The impugned order dated 22.03.2023 made by the Election Commission of Pakistan is declared to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, of no legal effect and is hereby quashed,” the top court’s ruling said. — PTI

Elections on May 14

The top court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision as “illegal” & “unconstitutional”

The apex court also fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the politically crucial Punjab province

“The impugned order by the ECP is of no legal effect and is hereby quashed,” the top court’s ruling said

“The Constitution doesn’t empower ECP to extend date of elections beyond 90 days,” the court said

