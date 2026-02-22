Pakistan: Traders protest after alleged tyre damage during bazaar enforcement drive in Abbottabad

Abbottabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Widespread protests broke out in the city after traders accused the district administration, particularly the Assistant Commissioner (AC), of damaging the tyres of several parked vehicles during an anti-encroachment drive in the main market, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, at least 13 vehicles, most belonging to shopkeepers, were allegedly targeted during the operation. Eyewitnesses claimed that district officials, accompanied by local police, punctured and severely damaged the tyres of cars parked outside shops. Traders said they had parked their vehicles outside their businesses before heading for Friday prayers.

Upon their return, they were shocked to find the tyres slashed with sharp tools. Shopkeepers stated that no prior warning, notice, or legal procedure was followed before the action was taken. The affected traders argued that if the vehicles were improperly parked, the administration should have either issued fines or impounded them through lawful means.

Instead, they alleged, officials resorted to destructive measures, causing financial losses and distress. They described the move as an unlawful overreach of authority rather than a routine enforcement step.

As news of the incident spread, traders and residents gathered in large numbers to stage a protest. Demonstrators blocked the main bazaar and the central chowk for nearly two hours, chanting slogans against the district administration and police. Representatives termed the incident a blatant misuse of power and demanded accountability, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Sardar Shah Nawaz, president of the All Traders Federation, confirmed that a written complaint had been filed at the City Police Station against the Assistant Commissioner. He called for immediate action and demanded a transparent judicial inquiry into the matter. He further stated that if those responsible were not held accountable, the trader community would approach superior courts to seek justice, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

