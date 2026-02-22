DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Traders protest after alleged tyre damage during bazaar enforcement drive in Abbottabad

Pakistan: Traders protest after alleged tyre damage during bazaar enforcement drive in Abbottabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abbottabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Widespread protests broke out in the city after traders accused the district administration, particularly the Assistant Commissioner (AC), of damaging the tyres of several parked vehicles during an anti-encroachment drive in the main market, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, at least 13 vehicles, most belonging to shopkeepers, were allegedly targeted during the operation. Eyewitnesses claimed that district officials, accompanied by local police, punctured and severely damaged the tyres of cars parked outside shops. Traders said they had parked their vehicles outside their businesses before heading for Friday prayers.

Advertisement

Upon their return, they were shocked to find the tyres slashed with sharp tools. Shopkeepers stated that no prior warning, notice, or legal procedure was followed before the action was taken. The affected traders argued that if the vehicles were improperly parked, the administration should have either issued fines or impounded them through lawful means.

Advertisement

Instead, they alleged, officials resorted to destructive measures, causing financial losses and distress. They described the move as an unlawful overreach of authority rather than a routine enforcement step.

As news of the incident spread, traders and residents gathered in large numbers to stage a protest. Demonstrators blocked the main bazaar and the central chowk for nearly two hours, chanting slogans against the district administration and police. Representatives termed the incident a blatant misuse of power and demanded accountability, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

Sardar Shah Nawaz, president of the All Traders Federation, confirmed that a written complaint had been filed at the City Police Station against the Assistant Commissioner. He called for immediate action and demanded a transparent judicial inquiry into the matter. He further stated that if those responsible were not held accountable, the trader community would approach superior courts to seek justice, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts