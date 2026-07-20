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Home / World / Pakistan transporters warn of nationwide wheel-jam over fuel price hike

Pakistan transporters warn of nationwide wheel-jam over fuel price hike

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): The Karachi Goods Carriers Association (KGCA) has strongly opposed the recent increase in diesel and petrol prices, warning that it will launch a nationwide wheel-jam strike if the government fails to withdraw the decision within the next 24 hours, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to The Express Tribune, KGCA General Secretary Nadeem Akhtar Arain, accompanied by Association President Malik Sher Khan and Vice President Ayaz Khan, announced the decision during a press conference.

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He said transporters across Pakistan were prepared to halt the movement of goods, shut down transport offices and coordinate with transport organisations nationwide to launch protests if the government did not address their concerns.

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As reported by The Express Tribune, Arain described the transport sector as the "backbone of the economy" and said repeated increases in fuel prices had pushed transport operators into a deep financial crisis.

He maintained that despite a decline in international crude oil prices, the corresponding relief had not been passed on to consumers in Pakistan, resulting in steadily rising transportation costs and placing an additional burden on transport companies, vehicle owners and drivers.

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The Express Tribune further reported that Arain accused various government departments and enforcement agencies of subjecting transporters to unnecessary inspections, imposing heavy fines and harassing drivers and vehicle owners in different parts of the country.

He said these issues had compounded the financial difficulties already being faced by the transport sector.

According to The Express Tribune, the KGCA warned that any suspension of goods transport would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan's economy.

It said a nationwide strike would disrupt supply chains, affect the movement of imports and exports through Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port, and delay the transportation of essential commodities, including fuel, food supplies and medicines, across the country.

The association said it had completed consultations with major transport organisations and stakeholders and would soon announce a final schedule for its protest campaign.

It also appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the finance minister to immediately review the latest fuel price hike and address the grievances of transporters to prevent wider economic disruption, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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