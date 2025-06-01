"Pakistan tries to derail us from path of Viksit Bharat through proxy wars": All-party delegation member Hemang Joshi in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): BJP MP Hemang Joshi, who is a member of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach to highlight India's stance on terrorism in the wake of the operation Sindoor, said that Pakistan, by waging proxy wars, is trying to "derail" India from the path of Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

While addressing the Indian community in Malaysia, Joshi said that it is imperative that everyone must stand together in the face of terrorism.

"Pakistan tries to derail us from our path of Viksit Bharat through such proxy wars, because they can never in their wildest dreams be like India in any capacity. We need to stand together in this fight against terrorism," he said.

Advertisement

Jha-led delegation on Sunday highlighted that terrorists attempted to create communal disharmony in India through the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting specific groups, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Jha showcased India's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. "... In Pahalagam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India...," said Jha.

Advertisement

Jha also shared details about Pakistan's attempt to establish a ceasefire, stating that the Pakistan DGMO tried to contact India's DGMO in the morning. However, due to a hotline issue, the message was conveyed through the Pakistan embassy in India.

"The Pakistan DGMO had tried talking to us about a ceasefire in the morning. But there was a problem with the hotline. Then people from the Pakistan embassy in India informed us that the Pakistani DGMO is trying to reach us," Jha explained.

He added, "Then there was a message that we will talk after 1:30 or 2. Then DGMO India talked to him. He requested the ceasefire, which was around 3:35 in the afternoon. Then India agreed to the ceasefire because India is not for a war."

The delegation, led by Jha, is on a visit to partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. So far, they have visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)