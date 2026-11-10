Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Pakistan 'troubled' Tarbela dam project involving Chinese firms hit by fresh collapse, video goes viral

Pakistan 'troubled' Tarbela dam project involving Chinese firms hit by fresh collapse, video goes viral

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab.
Advertisement

Pakistan’s troubled Tarbela Dam 5th Extension Hydropower Project has suffered another setback after a rock mass collapsed during excavation work, sending water into parts of the construction site and forcing authorities to halt work.

Videos of the dam collaps have gone viral.

The incident occurred at the under-construction 1,530-megawatt project when a weak rock mass collapsed during excavation of a connecting tunnel. Water from the intake pit entered the tunnel and the powerhouse area, prompting an emergency evacuation of workers.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said all workers were safely evacuated and no injuries or deaths were reported. It added that the main tunnel, powerhouse, tailrace culvert and switchyard had not been damaged. Dewatering operations have begun, while officials assess the impact on the project, reports Dawn

The latest incident comes months after a cofferdam collapse at the same project. A government inquiry had blamed unauthorised design changes and contractual failures involving the contractor, consultant and WAPDA.

The earlier collapse delayed the project by at least two years and pushed its estimated cost up by more than 285%, from PKR 82 billion to PKR 317 billion. The project, involving Chinese firms, is now scheduled for completion in June 2028 instead of 2026, reports India Today.

Advertisement

The project is financed partly through loans from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts