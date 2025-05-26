DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm resolve to elevate strategic partnership as Sharif meets Erdogan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm resolve to elevate strategic partnership as Sharif meets Erdogan

Sharif also thanked Erdogan for his nation's support during a brief military confrontation with India this month
article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 11:22 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership, according to media reports on Monday.

Advertisement

Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday on a two-day visit as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, which also include Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, Sharif and Erdogan held a delegation-level meeting on Sunday.

Advertisement

In his meeting with President Erdogan, the PM advocated joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, highlighting key sectors, including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders also carried out a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership.

Advertisement

Both sides agreed to take steps to achieve the USD 5 billion annual bilateral trade target agreed earlier by the two leaders.

“We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements, particularly in trade and investment, and reaffirmed our resolve to reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation,” Sharif wrote on X.

Sharif also thanked Erdogan for his nation's support during a brief military confrontation with India this month.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. It was followed by Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Sharif, during his meeting with Erdogan, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar.

The meeting was “warm and most cordial” and both nations “reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity”, the report said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper