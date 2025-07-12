DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Pakistan: Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering student in Faisalabad

Pakistan: Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering student in Faisalabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:40 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lahore [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): Police in Faisalabad have arrested two suspects, Bilal Nawaz and Umar Aslam, in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a student named Ahad, ARY News reported.

Advertisement

"On the notice of the Chairman of Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, Shoaib Mirza, the accused who kidnapped and killed a student in Faisalabad were arrested," a press statement issued here read.

According to the Punjab government spokesperson, the suspects had demanded ransom money from Ahad's family in exchange for his safe return.

Advertisement

However, when Ahad resisted, the suspects allegedly killed him and continued to demand ransom money from his family, even after his death. The suspects kept Ahad's body in a rented house before dumping it on the roadside.

"On the resistance of Ahad, the accused Bilal and Umar killed him," the spokesperson said, and added that despite the murder, the suspects kept demanding ransom money from the heirs by changing their location.

Advertisement

According to ARY News, "Accused Umar kept the dead body of the deceased Ahad in his rented house and later threw it on the roadside."

The arrests were made after the Chairman of the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, Shoaib Mirza, took notice of the incident and directed the police to take action. A special police team used modern interrogation methods to track down the suspects, who later confessed to the crime.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl was abducted during a train journey from Faisalabad to Karachi, after her family was drugged, ARY News stated.

According to kidnapped girl Inaya's mother, they were travelling to Karachi from Faisalabad, during which they were drugged with lassi by fellow passengers near Sukkur.

Inaya's mother, Shagufta Bibi, reported that she was traveling with her three children on the Shalimar Express when unknown individuals offered them lassi.

Shortly after drinking it, she and her elder daughter fell unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness near Landhi Station, she discovered Inaya missing along with the suspects who had shared the compartment.

The incident occurred on May 28, and a formal FIR has been registered at the Karachi Cantt Railway Station police.

However, four days later, the child remains missing, and the family claims that no significant progress has been made by the police so far.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was abducted while playing outside her residence in Gharo, Thatta.

ARY News obtained the video in which a man was seen kidnapping the girl. Local police initiated the probe, and SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Niazi ordered his officers to check all roads of the district. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts