Pakistan: Two arrested for kidnapping, murdering student in Faisalabad

Lahore [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): Police in Faisalabad have arrested two suspects, Bilal Nawaz and Umar Aslam, in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a student named Ahad, ARY News reported.

"On the notice of the Chairman of Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, Shoaib Mirza, the accused who kidnapped and killed a student in Faisalabad were arrested," a press statement issued here read.

According to the Punjab government spokesperson, the suspects had demanded ransom money from Ahad's family in exchange for his safe return.

However, when Ahad resisted, the suspects allegedly killed him and continued to demand ransom money from his family, even after his death. The suspects kept Ahad's body in a rented house before dumping it on the roadside.

"On the resistance of Ahad, the accused Bilal and Umar killed him," the spokesperson said, and added that despite the murder, the suspects kept demanding ransom money from the heirs by changing their location.

According to ARY News, "Accused Umar kept the dead body of the deceased Ahad in his rented house and later threw it on the roadside."

The arrests were made after the Chairman of the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell, Shoaib Mirza, took notice of the incident and directed the police to take action. A special police team used modern interrogation methods to track down the suspects, who later confessed to the crime.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl was abducted during a train journey from Faisalabad to Karachi, after her family was drugged, ARY News stated.

According to kidnapped girl Inaya's mother, they were travelling to Karachi from Faisalabad, during which they were drugged with lassi by fellow passengers near Sukkur.

Inaya's mother, Shagufta Bibi, reported that she was traveling with her three children on the Shalimar Express when unknown individuals offered them lassi.

Shortly after drinking it, she and her elder daughter fell unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness near Landhi Station, she discovered Inaya missing along with the suspects who had shared the compartment.

The incident occurred on May 28, and a formal FIR has been registered at the Karachi Cantt Railway Station police.

However, four days later, the child remains missing, and the family claims that no significant progress has been made by the police so far.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was abducted while playing outside her residence in Gharo, Thatta.

ARY News obtained the video in which a man was seen kidnapping the girl. Local police initiated the probe, and SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Niazi ordered his officers to check all roads of the district. (ANI)

