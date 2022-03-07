Pakistan unearths network behind mosque blast

PTI

Peshawar, March 6

The investigation authorities in Pakistan on Sunday claimed to have uneartherd the entire network and family members of the bombers responsible for the deadly suicide attack on a crowded Shia mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed 63 persons and wounded 200 others, a senior official said.

A suicide bomber, belonging to the ISIS-Khorasan, blew himself up inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif along with Peshawar City Police Chief Ijaz Khan told reporters that a rickshaw driver and facilitator had been traced. The development came a day after Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed vowed to arrest the masterminds behind the deadly suicide attack.

The investigation team has found seven bullet shells and maintained that bomber used a 9 mm pistol before blowing himself. —