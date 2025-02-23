Pakistan: University reportedly targets Hindu students for celebrating Holi

Karachi [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi has come under scrutiny after issuing a show-cause notice to students who celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi on campus. The incident has sparked widespread controversy, with reports stating that FIRs have been registered against several Hindu students, accusing them of chanting anti-state slogans in the University premises.

The issue gained national attention when Lal Malhi, a former member of Pakistan's National Assembly, raised a question on social media, expressing concern over the growing criminalization of minority religious practices in Pakistan. Malhi questioned, "Has the celebration of Holi now become a crime? Is celebrating Holi at a university considered an act against the state?" His statement resonated with many, highlighting the broader issue of intolerance and discrimination faced by religious minorities, especially Hindus, in Pakistan.

A viral video of the Holi celebration on the university campus, along with the show-cause notice issued by the administration, has fuelled public debate. The notice accuses the students of engaging in activities deemed offensive to the state, a charge that many critics view as a reflection of the growing marginalisation of religious minorities in Pakistan. The Hindu community, despite constituting a small percentage of Pakistan's population, has long faced systemic neglect, violence, and social exclusion.

Hindus in Pakistan, particularly those residing in rural areas, are disproportionately affected by poverty, illiteracy, and lack of access to basic healthcare. In urban settings, they encounter limited job opportunities and social discrimination. Religious intolerance is also prevalent, with frequent reports of forced conversions, abductions, and violence, particularly against Hindu women and children. The country's legal framework offers minimal protection for minorities, and Hindus often find it difficult to seek justice due to biases within the legal system. Misuse of blasphemy laws has further compounded the challenges, as some Hindus are accused without evidence or due process.

The incident at Dawood University underscores the larger issue of religious intolerance and the struggles faced by Pakistan's Hindu community, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for greater tolerance, equality, and protection for minorities in the country. (ANI)

