Pakistan: Upper Dir faces doctor shortage, cholera outbreak and rising patient referrals

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): A shortage of doctors and healthcare infrastructure has raised concerns over access to medical services in Pakistan’s Upper Dir district, where around 1.08 million people are reportedly being served by only 207 doctors, according to The Express Tribune.

The media outlet reported that the district has just 13 female doctors for an estimated 5,30,000 women, meaning each female doctor is responsible for the healthcare and gynaecological needs of roughly 40,770 women.

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Meanwhile, 195 male doctors serve around 5,50,000 men, with each doctor catering to nearly 3,000 people, The Express Tribune highlighted.

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The shortage has reportedly had a significant impact on maternal and child healthcare. The Express Tribune said Upper Dir continues to record concerns over maternal and infant deaths during childbirth, while many residents travel to Timergara, Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore for specialised diagnosis and treatment.

According to the report, ambulances transporting critically ill and injured patients from Upper Dir to Timergara and Peshawar have become a frequent sight on the Dir-Peshawar GT Road.

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The district is also facing a reported cholera outbreak. The Express Tribune reported that between 200 and 300 suspected cholera patients are arriving daily at District Headquarters Hospital Dir.

A water-testing laboratory team has collected samples from areas of Ashiri Dara, though the outbreak reportedly remains uncontrolled.

According to the report, Upper Dir has one Category-B DHQ hospital, two Category-C hospitals, five Category-D hospitals, 32 basic health units and several rural dispensaries.

However, the media outlet noted that continued referrals outside the district have raised questions about whether existing facilities are sufficient.

Across Pakistan, gaps in healthcare infrastructure, shortages of doctors and limited access to specialised treatment continue to create challenges for patients, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Frequent referrals to larger cities place additional pressure on major hospitals, while outbreaks of preventable diseases further expose vulnerabilities in the country’s public healthcare system. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)