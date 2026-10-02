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Home / World / Pakistan violence-linked fatalities surge 83 per cent in Q3 2026: Report

Pakistan violence-linked fatalities surge 83 per cent in Q3 2026: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan recorded an 83 per cent increase in violence-linked fatalities during the third quarter of 2026, reversing a declining trend seen in the first two quarters of the year, Dawn reported, citing a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

According to Dawn, the CRSS report recorded at least 1,415 violence-linked fatalities and 558 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws across 385 incidents.

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Dawn reported that Balochistan emerged as Pakistan's worst-hit region during the quarter, accounting for nearly 59 per cent of the national fatalities. The province recorded 829 deaths, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 556 fatalities, accounting for more than 39 per cent of the national total.

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Together, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 98 per cent of all fatalities recorded during the period, Dawn reported.

Balochistan also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 186 cases, representing more than 48 per cent of the total. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 173 incidents, or nearly 45 per cent, according to the report.

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The report said the escalation from the second to the third quarter marked the sharpest increase in violence since 2021. Balochistan saw fatalities rise by 213 per cent from 265 in Q2 to 829 in Q3, while fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased by more than 17 per cent from 475 to 556.

Dawn further reported that outlaws accounted for more than 65 per cent of total deaths, with 921 fatalities following nearly 154 security operations. Their deaths more than doubled from 453 in Q2.

Pakistan's worsening security crisis is increasingly raising questions over the consequences of its own policies. The country continues to grapple with rising violence, and mounting casualties, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The latest figures point to a deteriorating internal security situation, with Pakistan facing growing challenges from violence within its own borders and the continuing fallout of policies that have contributed to instability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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