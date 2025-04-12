Pakistan: Water crisis deepens in Karachi amid delays in pipeline repairs

Karachi [Pakistan], April 12(ANI): Karachi has been grappling with a severe water crisis following ongoing repair work on a critical water supply line, which has disrupted access to over 400 million gallons of water over the past two days, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to the Karachi Water and Sanitation Corporation (KWSC), the repair process is expected to take at least two more days, leaving nearly 40 to 50 per cent of the city facing acute water shortages.

Multiple leaks and bursts in the city's aging pipeline network, compounded by frequent power outages at pumping stations, have triggered the crisis. These recurring issues have severely impacted the already overburdened water distribution system.

As a result, many residents are struggling to obtain even the minimum required water for daily use, causing widespread distress.

KWSC officials stated that the ongoing repair work is focused on an 84-inch main supply line. Although repairs have been completed at several key points, work is still underway at other critical sections. Currently, around 200 million gallons of water remain undelivered due to the repair activity, The Express Tribune reported.

At present, Karachi is receiving only about 450 million gallons of water daily, far below the city's needs. The water shortage has affected numerous areas, including Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Road, PIB Colony, the Old City Area, Lyari, Defence, Clifton, and Mehmoodabad.

The situation has also disrupted the functioning of government-operated water hydrants. Only 10 percent of water is being supplied from the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants, while NEPA and Safoora hydrants are operating at 40 to 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, the Sakhi Hassan Crush One and Two facilities continue to function normally, The Express Tribune cited.

Authorities have urged Karachi residents to conserve water and use it sparingly during this difficult time. The KWSC has assured the public that repair work is being fast-tracked and is expected to be completed by Sunday. (ANI)

