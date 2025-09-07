DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab

Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:55 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): A recent audit report has uncovered a shocking case of widespread solar panel theft from government schools in Punjab, Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Advertisement

Between 2022 and 2023, thieves targeted 50 schools in Rajanpur alone, stealing solar panels.

The Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken notice of the issue and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Advertisement

The PAC-III meeting, chaired by Tanveer Aslam Malik, expressed serious concern over the incidents and criticised the Education Department for failing to take responsibility, as per ARY News.

Instead, the department shifted the blame onto the District Health Authority, sparking frustration among committee members.

Advertisement

Malik emphasised the need for accountability and instructed that strict letters be issued to District Police Officers in affected districts, highlighting their failure to prevent such incidents.

The committee instructed that a detailed inquiry be conducted to determine the number of schools affected and the extent of recovery, if any.

The Education Department, in its response, stated that FIRs had been registered regarding the thefts, but no recovery has been made to date. It admitted that the District Education Authority failed in safeguarding the solar panels.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had announced a proposal to give out free solar panels to homes using up to 100 units of electricity each month in an attempt to alleviate the burden of skyrocketing power bills.

The Sindh Energy Department is still accepting applications from qualified customers. Applications for this program can be submitted by those who meet the requirements based on their electricity usage.

According to ARY News, the Sindh government announced the distribution of solar panels to 200,000 families. Seventy-seven thousand houses have already received solar panels, and 123,000 more will receive panels in the upcoming phase, according to data from the provincial assembly. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts