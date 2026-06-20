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Home / World / Pakistan: Workers protest inflation, warn government of nationwide agitation

Pakistan: Workers protest inflation, warn government of nationwide agitation

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ANI
Updated At : 04:38 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Representatives of labour groups, rickshaw drivers and railway employees staged a protest against rising inflation and soaring utility costs, accusing the government of pushing working-class families into severe economic hardship.

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Addressing the gathering, Rana Shamjad, President of the National Rickshaw Union, rejected recent increases in fuel prices and demanded that petrol rates be restored to pre-conflict and geopolitical tensions levels. He stated that transport workers are struggling to survive amid escalating costs of fuel and essential commodities.

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Several protesters described the growing burden of daily expenses, claiming that a significant portion of their income was consumed by fuel, food and necessities. Muhammad Jameel, a rickshaw driver, said working people are returning home hungry despite spending long hours on the road. He stated the rising prices of food, gas, electricity and other household essentials, arguing that the government's economic policies have disproportionately affected low-income citizens across the country.

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Speaking at the protest, railway employee Inayat Ali Gujjar said workers across different sectors are facing unprecedented financial pressure. He claimed that inflation has completely eroded the purchasing power of citizens, leaving families unable to meet even basic needs. Gujjar called on the government to reduce electricity, gas and petroleum prices while substantially increasing salaries and pensions to help workers cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The protesters maintained that labourers, transport workers and public-sector employees have played a vital role in keeping the country functioning, yet their concerns continued to be ignored. Demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans demanding relief from prolonged inflation and immediate measures to improve living conditions.

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They stated that if their demands were not addressed, the protest movement could expand to other cities across the country. They held the ruling authorities responsible for the worsening economic conditions and said public frustration is growing due to rising prices and stagnant incomes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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