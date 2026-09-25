Pakistani airstrikes kill 4 civilians in Afghanistan

Pakistan said its air force struck 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday, which were being used to launch and store drones, some of which had been used against Pakistan a day earlier, the latest sign of escalation between the allies-turned-foes. Kabul said the strikes killed four civilians. The two Muslim neighbours have increasingly been at odds over expanding insurgencies in their western and northwestern border region.

Pakistan’s air defence systems detected drones launched from Afghan territory on Wednesday, which were tracked and neutralised before they could reach any of their intended targets, its Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X. Pakistan then conducted the “precision aerial and drone strikes” on 10 locations, which were “limited to identified military objectives” linked to the attempted attacks, he said. Taliban officials denied that their government launched drones against Pakistan on Wednesday.

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PML-N’s Najeeb Naqi is PoK ‘president’ Najeeb Naqi of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was on Thursday elected the “president” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He secured 32 votes, while his challenger Chaudhry Latif Akbar of Pakistan Peoples Party got 13 votes in the election held at PoK’s so-called legislative Assembly. Only Assembly members were eligible to vote. Islamabad bans gatherings ahead of Imran party protest Pakistani authorities have banned public gatherings in Islamabad for two months ahead of a march planned by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party to the capital.