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Home / World / Pakistani airstrikes kill 4 civilians in Afghanistan

Pakistani airstrikes kill 4 civilians in Afghanistan

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Agencies
Islamabad/Kabul, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Pakistan said its air force struck 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday, which were being used to launch and store drones, some of which had been used against Pakistan a day earlier, the latest sign of escalation between the allies-turned-foes. Kabul said the strikes killed four civilians. The two Muslim neighbours have increasingly been at odds over expanding insurgencies in their western and northwestern border region.

Pakistan’s air defence systems detected drones launched from Afghan territory on Wednesday, which were tracked and neutralised before they could reach any of their intended targets, its Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X. Pakistan then conducted the “precision aerial and drone strikes” on 10 locations, which were “limited to identified military objectives” linked to the attempted attacks, he said. Taliban officials denied that their government launched drones against Pakistan on Wednesday.

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