Pakistani authorities accused of targeting Baloch activists

Balochistan [Pakistan] March 21 (ANI): Baloch political activists and human rights organisations have strongly challenged Pakistan authorities' version of events surrounding a woman recently presented in Quetta, rejecting allegations that attempt to associate Dr Sabiha Baloch with militant activity, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the officials stated that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and senior police personnel introduced a woman identified as Laiba, also known as Farzana Zehri, claiming she had been apprehended in Khuzdar through intelligence-based operations. Authorities labelled her a "potential suicide bomber," asserting that her arrest prevented large-scale destruction.

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They further alleged that she had been in contact with Dr Sabiha Baloch and was to undergo training after meeting her. However, these claims have been firmly disputed by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which issued a statement raising serious questions about the timeline of Zehri's detention. The group stated that she had been forcibly disappeared on December 1, 2025, and remained incommunicado for over three months before being brought before the public.

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The BYC questioned why she had not been produced in court during this period and argued that any statements made under such conditions cannot be considered credible. It also dismissed allegations linking Dr Sabiha Baloch or the organisation to armed groups, demanding that authorities provide verifiable evidence or issue a public apology.

Dr Sabiha Baloch, in her response, described enforced disappearances as instruments of intimidation and coercion. She termed the public presentation of Zehri a "media trial" following prolonged secret detention and highlighted that several leaders of her organisation have been imprisoned for extended periods without proven charges. She also alleged continued harassment of her family, including the detention of her father, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Activist Sammi Deen Baloch criticised what she described as a recurring pattern, questioning Zehri's whereabouts for "three months and eighteen days." Other rights advocates, including members of the Baloch Women Forum and the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, warned that such actions appear aimed at discrediting peaceful political voices and restricting civic space in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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