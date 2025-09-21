DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistani authorities target farmers instead of fixing agricultural collapse

Pakistani authorities target farmers instead of fixing agricultural collapse

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Quetta [Pakistan] September 21 (ANI) The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (KIP) has strongly criticised the authorities for lodging FIRs against farmers in Nasirabad, saying the demonstrators were peacefully pressing for their rights. KIP Chairman Khalid Hussain Bathh, addressing a press briefing alongside Arya Hoorain and Raza Muhammad Khilji, demanded that the cases be withdrawn and those detained be released immediately.

Advertisement

He cautioned that failure to act would compel the KIP to stage large-scale protests in Kulchak, Nasirabad, Lakpass, Khuzdar, and several other districts, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Mr Bathh urged both federal and provincial administrations to declare wheat support prices before the start of the sowing season. He emphasised that advance pricing would encourage farmers to bring more land under cultivation, helping safeguard food security and stabilising the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Turning to energy concerns, he pressed the Balochistan government to form a joint committee, including KIP representatives, to evaluate the ongoing shift of agricultural tube wells to solar power. He also called for an assessment of funds allocated to the project, insisting that farmers' electricity connections must remain intact until the process is properly reviewed.

The KIP chairman highlighted the plight of local agriculture, noting that paddy fields have dried up while vegetable crops were ruined. Citing what he called the "inefficiency and obstinacy" of the provincial irrigation minister, he alleged that the negligence had inflicted financial losses running into billions of rupees.

Advertisement

The agricultural community in Balochistan has long grappled with water scarcity, erratic energy supply, and inadequate official policies. The fresh crackdown has only deepened discontent among farmers who already feel abandoned by the state. The situation could spiral into prolonged unrest if immediate policy interventions are not introduced to protect the interests of Balochistan's farmers, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts