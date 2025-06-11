Pakistani citizen extradited to US for alleged ISIS-linked terror plot: FBI Director Kash Patel

Washington, DC [US], June 11 (ANI): Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel announced in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Advertisement

Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism. In the fall of last year, Khan… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 10, 2025

"Earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism.

In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 -- the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," Patel stated.

Advertisement

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down -- and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice," he said.

Calling the case a reminder of the "constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world," Patel also warned about the "disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities."

Advertisement

He acknowledged the efforts of multiple FBI field offices, saying: "@NewYorkFBI, @FBIChicago and @FBILosAngeles did great work in this case with our partners and we thank them."

The investigation highlights ongoing global efforts to counter terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)