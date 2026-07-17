Pakistani forces accused of another enforced disappearance reported in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): A resident of Balochistan's Khuzdar district has allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance after being taken into custody by Pakistani security personnel in Quetta.

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The latest incident comes as families of missing persons continue to demand justice, with the long-running protest outside the Quetta Press Club entering its 6,225th day, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the missing man, identified as Asif, son of Mohammad and a resident of Khand in Khuzdar, was allegedly detained during an early-morning operation in the Emaan City area along Samungli Road in Quetta. His relatives claimed that security personnel took him away at around 5 a.m. and shifted him to an unknown location. Since then, they say they have received no official information regarding his whereabouts or condition.

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The family stated that the disappearance has left them deeply distressed and appealed to human rights organisations, journalists, political groups and members of civil society to help raise awareness and press for his safe return. Meanwhile, the protest camp organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) remained active under the leadership of chairman Nasrullah Baloch. During the demonstration, Jahanzeb Mohammad Hassani's mother and daughter joined the sit-in and renewed their appeal for his recovery.

According to his family, Jahanzeb was allegedly taken from his home in Killi Qambrani, Quetta, on May 3, 2016, in the presence of family members, after which he reportedly disappeared without any official acknowledgement. They said they have spent years approaching courts and other state institutions while continuing peaceful demonstrations but have yet to receive any information about his fate, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Addressing the gathering, Nasrullah Baloch urged the authorities to ensure the recovery of all missing persons. He said that if any detainees are accused of wrongdoing, they should be produced before a court in accordance with the Constitution and legal procedures, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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